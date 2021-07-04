WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

