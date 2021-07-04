William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $97.69 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

