Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 976 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $225.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

