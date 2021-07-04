Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.