Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,384. The firm has a market cap of $361.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

