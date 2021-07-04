Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 3,520,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

