Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

