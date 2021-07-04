Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.69. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.