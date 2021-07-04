Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.69. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

