Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.