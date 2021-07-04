Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BMTX stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

