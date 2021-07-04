Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,901,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

