Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,131,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

