Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTOCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

