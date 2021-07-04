Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $23.13 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

