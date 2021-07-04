Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BMTX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

