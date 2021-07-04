Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGI opened at $22.10 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

