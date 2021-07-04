Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Acquisition stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

