World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $122.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.18 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $530.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.81. 14,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

