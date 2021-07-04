Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Up 69.4% This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $128,795.72 and approximately $1,779.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $378.81 or 0.01068313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 283.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00766595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

