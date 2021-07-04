WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.61% of WVS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.67. WVS Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

