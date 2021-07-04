Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $52,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

