Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

