XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,617 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 67.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $43.74 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

