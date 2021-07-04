XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,527 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.