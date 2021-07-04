XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,393 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.