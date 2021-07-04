XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

