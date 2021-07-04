XTX Topco Ltd Invests $223,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.37.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

