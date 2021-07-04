XTX Topco Ltd Invests $243,000 in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

