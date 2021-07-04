XTX Topco Ltd Takes $247,000 Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

WISH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

