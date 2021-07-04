XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 339.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 79.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

