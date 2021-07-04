Yellow Road Achieves Market Cap of $627,631.84 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $627,631.84 and approximately $8,903.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

