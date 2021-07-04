Yellow Road Price Down 43.6% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $627,631.84 and $8,903.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

