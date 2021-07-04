YENTEN Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $132,370.68 and $7.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,606.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.64 or 0.06569954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.77 or 0.01507715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00409701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00160143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00615685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00425212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00337530 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.