Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

