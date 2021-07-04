Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $141.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 3,354,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,485. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

