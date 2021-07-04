Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.29. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 195,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

