Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 million and the highest is $2.51 million. Curis posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 2,623,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

