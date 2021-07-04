Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 940,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

