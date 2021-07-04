Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.70. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

JELD stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.