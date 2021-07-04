Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

