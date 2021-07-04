Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.55 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $440.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

