Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 935,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

