Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 63,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,308. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,580 shares of company stock worth $13,037,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

