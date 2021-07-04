Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.31. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $56.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

