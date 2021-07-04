Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the highest is $5.90. FedEx reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $21.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

