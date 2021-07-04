Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

G stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

