Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post sales of $4.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 million and the highest is $4.80 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.03 million and a P/E ratio of -54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

