Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 2,192,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.