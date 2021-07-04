Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 2,192,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

