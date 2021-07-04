Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.