Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.27 Million

Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $429.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.